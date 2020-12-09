South Africa: NW Opens Work Opportunities for Unemployed Agricultural Graduates

9 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

In a quest to facilitate entry and participation of young people in the agricultural sector, the North West Agriculture and Rural Development Department is calling on young and unemployed graduates to apply for contract posts within the department.

The department said that the programme is part of the youth employment intervention announced by the national government.

"Successful candidates will enter into a contract with the department which will run for a period of two years and priority will be given to unemployed graduates from agricultural colleges," the department said.

In order to be considered for the posts, applicants must be South African citizens residing in the North West Province; unemployed graduates with recognised agricultural qualifications including diploma, postgraduate diploma or bachelor's degree; applicants must be entering internship in government for the first time and be between the ages of 18 and 35.

Women and people with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.

All applications must be submitted on a Z83 application form obtainable from any Public Service Department or on www.dpsa.gov.za. The application form should be accompanied by a comprehensive CV, and not more than six months certified copies of ID and qualifications.

Applications must be submitted to any Agriculture and Rural Development Department office in the North West Province or email to ekgositau@nwpg.gov.za or matlotlengM@nwpg.gov.za with the relevant reference numbers.

The closing date for applications is 30 December 2020 at 1pm.

For more information, contact TE Kgositau on 082 331 5281 or MM Motlhabane on 073 198 7617.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.