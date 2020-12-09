South Africa: Rural Poor Suffer Most Under SA's Water Crisis - Labour Must Speak Out

analysis

Daily Maverick's Our Burning Planet and Maverick Citizen are partnering with the Climate Justice Charter Movement to report on issues central to our survival - the climate crisis and people's democratic alternatives. This article is part of the series, and focuses on the important role labour has to play in the charter, specifically in relation to a secure water future.

The climate crisis is upon us and denialists like US President Donald Trump and others are losing the battle as the effects of climate change on the environment and people globally become a reality.

The Lakefarm lake, one of Nelson Mandela Bay's biggest freshwater lakes, has all but dried up. (Photo: Mike Holmes)

This is not to say that those of us fighting to keep the rise in the earth's temperature below 2°C are gaining traction. Instead, corporates and monopolies with vested interests in maintaining the status quo are stepping up their efforts to extract as much as they can against a ticking climate change clock.

The situation in South Africa is no different - the response to the crisis seems almost lethargic. And all the while, South Africa gets hotter, with parts of the country, like the Eastern and...