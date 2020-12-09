Kenya: KTB Awards London Marathon Winners With Fully-Paid Holiday

9 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) on Tuesday rewarded three athletes with a five-day vacation in recognition of their impressive returns at the 2020 London Marathon.

The three athletes are Brigid Kosgei, Ruth Chepngetich and Geoffrey Kamworor.

The trio will visit the Laikipia Game Reserve and then head to the Coast and tour the Lamu wildlife sanctuaries.

KTB chief executive officer Betty Radier said the trip will help promote sports tourism in the country.

"Even at these times of less travel globally as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya continues to be top of mind among travellers and investors alike because of our athletes who excel in international competitions," she explained.

"We recognise the huge profile that our stars occupy on the world stage. We believe that it is time to involve our athletes in making a pitch for the country as the best destination for investments and tourism," she added.

Kosgei successfully defended the London Marathon while Chepngetich managed a bronze medal.

The tourism board has also penned a separate agreement with world marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, who serves as the Magical Kenya brand ambassador.

