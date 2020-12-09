Uganda: Rights Workers Unveil Mobile Call Center to Help GBV Survivors

Arrangements have been finalised through which survivors of gender based violence (GBV) can access timely legal information and assistance to access justice.

Under the initiative, GBV survivors mainly women and girls across the country can now report cases through a toll free telephone line and get legal assistance.

Under their Legal Service Providers Network (LASPNET), the civil society workers in partnership with the UN Spotlight initiative unveiled the mobile free telephone line to provide timely legal information and assistance to women and girls.

Dr Sylvia Namubiru Mukasa, the Chief Executive Officer of LASPNET said that the toll-free line will be manned by 12 mobile call center agents who will include lawyers, paralegals and law students drawn from various spotlight initiative districts such as Amudat, Arua, Kasese, Kampala and Kyegegwa among others.

She said that the call agents will be stationed at the LASPENT secretariat and in the field to remotely attend to all clients.

"The idea to establish a mobile call center was intended to enhance provision of remote legal services amidst the Covid-19 lockdown where many justice institutions were closed and their services scaled down amidst the increased GBV cases," Dr Namubiru said.

She was speaking at the launch of the call centre in Kampala as the country joined the rest of the world to mark the sixteen days against GBV.

The 16 days starting on November 25 to December 10 when the International Human Rights Day is celebrated are held for elimination of violence mainly against women and children.

In April this year, the Ministry of gender revealed that a total of 3280 GBV cases were recorded as a result of lockdown resulting from Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Dr Namubiru, many times women and girls who are the main victims of GBV cases lack the relevant information which calls for innovative approaches and mechanisms to create safer spaces and platforms for the women to report GBV cases and other legal related problems such as Succession and property.

Earlier on, Ms Margaret Kaziimba, the wife to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, attributed the high gender based violence cases to failure by parents to execute their roles of proper child upbringing.

"The Covid-19 lockdown is a God's plan to have children stay with parents for proper upbringing. We need to prepare for marriage, have God, care for it and plan," she said.