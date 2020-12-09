Angola: Burundi President Receives Message From Angolan Leader

8 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A message from the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, whose content is related to the boosting of co-operation, was handed last Tuesday, in Bujumbura, to the Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

The letter touches on the need for the two countries to strengthen the "fraternal, friendship relations, the bilateral co-operation and also in the ambit of multilateral commitments".

The message was handed by the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister,

Téte António.

During the audience, the minister seized to occasion to present the new executive secretary of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Angolan diplomat João Samuel Caholo.

Meanwhile, the Angolan secretary of State for Health, Franco Mufinda, who is also part of the delegation, has been received by the Burundi's minister of Health, Thaddée Ndikumana. The two personalities exchanged experiences in the domain of prevention and fight against Covid-19.

