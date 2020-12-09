Gambia: Health Authorities Close 6 Restaurants

Health authorities on Monday closed six restaurants for failure to comply with the Ministry of Health's guidelines, according to Dr. Bouba Manjang, director of Public Health Services.

The restaurants include: Fast Ali Restaurant, Broadway Restaurant, Star Fish Restaurant, Home Food Restaurant and JJ Restaurant.

Health experts say that health protocols such as social distancing; staff and customers wearing facemasks, hand-washing facilities and hand-washing before entering the restaurants and temperature takings were not in place as agreed with Ministry of Health.

However, authorities say if they agree to comply with these guidelines they can reopen.

"My team will continue to inspect public places and if people working there do not comply with the Ministry and WHO rules, there businesses will be temporary closed," Dr. Manjang reiterated.