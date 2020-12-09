Sudan: Recommendation - Reopen Schools in Sudan

Khartoum — The Ministry of Education has recommended that basic and secondary schools reopen, especially the eighth-grade of basic schools and the third-grade of secondary schools. The opening of the schoolyear was postponed in September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a workshop in Khartoum yesterday, organised by the High Committee for Health Emergencies, the participants recommended not only the reopening of schools, but also social distancing in classrooms, dividing students into two groups that will have lessons on alternative days, and strict enforcement of the COVID-19 precautions and measures in schools.

The participants to the workshop recommended that a face mask will be provided to all students and teachers. Water must be available for drinking and washing. Schools are currently being provided with soap and sanitisers.

Member of the Sovereign Council Siddig Tawir called on the High Committee for Health Emergencies to reply positively to the recommendation to reopen the schools.

He asked the Ministry of Education to present the recommendations of the workshop to the meeting of the High Committee for Health Emergencies that will take place tomorrow.

Tawir announced that a joint mechanism will be set up by the ministries of Education, Health, Finance, and Federal Governance to follow up the recommendations of the workshop.

The states of Khartoum and El Gezira support the reopening of schools.

