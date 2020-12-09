Zimbabwe: Just in - MDC-T Recalls Four Councillors

8 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khuphe has recalled four Masvingo City councillors.

The four councillors are: Tarusenga Vhembo (Ward 3), Godfrey Kurauone (Ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (Ward 5) and Richard Musekiwa (Ward 7) were fired for siding with embattled MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa in the on-going fight for control of the opposition party.

The dismissal of the four means by-elections will have to be held with the MDC Alliance majority in council whittled down from seven councillors to three.

The ruling party has three councillors in Masvingo City.

In a letter to Masvingo town clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa dated November 4, Minister of Local Governmnet and Public Works July Moyo said he had been informed by MDC-T of the expulsion from the party of the four councillors.

Minister Moyo ordered Engineer Mukaratirwa to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Comission about the existence of the four vacancies.

Engineer Mukaratirwa confirmed the development.

"I received a letter from Minister Moyo this morning, advising us to inform ZEC about the vacancies following the sacking of four councillors from MDC-T," he said.

