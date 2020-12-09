South Africa: Environment, Forestry and Fisheries On Appointment of Nomfundo Clementine Tshabalala As the New Director General

press release

Ms Nomfundo Clementine Tshabalala has been appointed the Director-General of the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.

Ms Tshabalala's appointment was confirmed by the Cabinet during a virtual meeting on 2 December 2020.

Both Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister, Ms Makhotso Sotyu, have welcomed Cabinet's approval, adding that the appointment comes as a shot in the arm for the newly-created Department.

"The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries is honoured to welcome Ms Tshabalala to our ranks. She brings with her a wealth of experience in public administration, economic policy resource management," said the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Barbara Creecy.

At a time when the country is implementing an economic recovery programme that has the Green Economy as one of its six key sectors, Ms Tshabalala's knowledge of economic development and public sector management will help the Department to implement strategies and programmes in a constrained resource environment.

The newly-appointed Director-General has developed a strong reputation as a specialist in public finances, debt management and other methods that governments use to finance social and economic development. This has resulted in her working closely with countries like Japan, Australia and various East African countries to develop and exchange ideas on the management of public finances and government projects. The skills will assist the Department in turning around successive years of qualified audits. It will also assist in placing both the Marine Living Resources Act and the Kabelo Trust on a sound financial footing.

Ms Tshabalala holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Accounting and a Masters in Science focusing on Development Finance, as well as a MBL with Unisa. Her MBL focused on "The leadership styles and corporate entrepreneurial behaviour in the provincial government".

Ms Tshabalala started her career in the Swaziland Government's Department of Finance where she focused on development finance and the implementation and monitoring of internationally funded projects.

In 2000 Tshabalala joined the Gauteng Provincial Government working for the Gauteng Department of Finance and Economic Affairs as Chief Director. She was appointed head of the provincial treasury in 2006. Ms. Tshabalala's strong leadership and professionalism has been recognised through receipt of the following awards:

National Batho Pele Excellence Awards

Gold Medal for Best Head of Provincial Department

Silver Medals for Best Functioning Department and Ethical and Professional Provincial Department.

Premier Service Excellence Awards

Gold awards for Leadership and Integrity

Silver award for Sustainable Performance and Product Excellence

The former Director-General of the Department, Ms Nosipho Ngcaba, retired in June 2020.

For media inquiries contact:

Albi Modise

083 490 2871