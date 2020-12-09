Nigeria: FCT Police Command Nab 11 Suspected Kidnappers

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command yesterday said it arrested 11 suspected kidnappers operating in three Area Councils of Kuje, Bwari and Kwali.

It said following credible intelligence, operatives of the command's anti-kidnapping unit swooped on the suspects during coordinated raids on the areas.

A statement by the command said the arrest was in continuation of its relentless effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory of the activities of kidnappers.

It said the suspects confessed to being involved in kidnapping activities, supply of logistics to kidnappers and cattle rustling.

The suspects are Yau Tukur, 30; Bissalla Dallatu, 31; Danladi Sule, 29; Dikko Adamu, 30; Usman Abdullahi, 30; Mati Umaru, 30; Abubakar Usman, 55 and Abubakar Abdullahi 25.

The statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mariam Yusuf, said police recovered one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, the sum of N340,000 cash and one tecno phone.

In another development, the police operatives from Karshi Division rescued a 10-year old kidnap victim, trailed and arrested the suspects linked to his kidnap along Angwan Boyi-Karshi axis on December 5, 2020.

The suspects are Lalo Bode, 24, Dahiru Aliyu, 20 and Rabo Yusuf 20, who confessed to the crime and other criminal activities along Karshi axis.

While stating that the FCT Command would not rest on its oars in ensuring the safety of lives and property within the FCT, "the command wishes to reassure residents of a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

It said all the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.