Nigeria: FERMA, FRSC to Collaborate On Road Signage to Curb Accidents

The Managing Director, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr Nuruddeen Rafindadi, has pledged close working relationship with the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in the production of standard road signage.

A statement by the Director/Head of Communication and Public Relations, at the ministry, Mrs Maryam Sanusi, quoted the MD as saying that when used properly in the country's federal highways, signage was capable of reducing accidents and making the roads safer for users.

Rafindadi spoke when he received a delegation from the FRSC led by Deputy Corps Commander, FRCS Signage Plant, Mr Martin Dapel, at the agency's headquarters in Abuja.

"FRSC is a critical stakeholder in the agency and working closely with FERMA to reduce accidents on the roads is imperative. Road signs and road markings are essential part of safety on our roads and FERMA is ready to partner with FRSC to ensure users' safety," he stated.

The MD further added that he had observed that products made in Nigeria oftentimes could compete favourably with imported products and instructed the Director of Planning and Engineering Services to immediately study FRSC's proposals and schedule the agency's requirements with the aim of initiating interactive partnership with FRSC.

"The cost of the product may not necessarily be an issue, as what is very important is the quality and standard of the product. I have seen products from FRSC, they have good products.

"The prices of the product may not be compared with products from others. What is important is the quality and standard of FRSC products. You can imagine a product bought at a higher price lasting for 15 years and the one bought at a lower price lasting for 3 years, it is just wise that we go for the best product," he said.

Earlier, Dapel in his opening remarks thanked the MD for the audience, saying that FERMA and FRSC had been collaborating since inception.

Dapel stated that the purpose of the visit was to inform FERMA that FRSC has a plant that produces signage and therefore asked for cooperation from the road management agency.

He said: "FRSC products are of high quality and can compete with world best standard. The signage we produce have a life span of at least 15 years".