South Africa: Water and Sanitation On the Increase in Vaal Dam Water Levels

press release

Levels of the Vaal Dam increase as the IVRS sees a decline

The levels of the Vaal Dam have edged higher this week, placing it at 36.5% but below the neutral 50% mark following its slight decline last week.

Last week the dam stood at 35.9%, while last year at the same time it was at 39.4%, a sign that the dam has been struggling to recover fully since last year.

The Grootdraai Dam also jumped from 82.5% last week to 84.7% this week. This means the levels of the dam have pushed up from the preceding year during the same week when it floated at 68.6%.

In contrast to the soaring dams, the Bloemhof Dam has this week taken a knock as it declined from 82.0% last week to 80.0% presently. Despite the decrease this week, the dam is comparatively healthier to the 67.3% it recorded during the same week last year.

For the second consecutive week, the Sterkfontein Dam is hovering at 95.0% while last year at the same time it stood equally stronger but lesser at 91.3%. The Sterkfontein Dam is one of the 14 dams in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) and is used to replenish other dams which have dropped to seriously low levels in the system.

The drying-up upper-most dam, the Mohale Dam in Lesotho continues to remain at critically low position and persists to hover at 4.5% for the second subsequent week. In the comparative week last year, the dam was higher at 20.2% and indicative that it has been on a declining slope for months.

The second highest in the system (IVRS) and also in Lesotho, the Katse Dam is presently at 25.2%, down from 25.6% last week. During the same period last year, the dam stood 19.1%.

The IVRS has seen a decrease this week, falling from 57.4% last week to 57.3% this week. However, the present levels of the system are higher compared to the previous year at the same time when it floated at 65.3%.

Noting that the levels of the Vaal Dam continues to fluctuate but remaining under the 50% mark, the Department of Water and Sanitation continues to call on water users to manage water demand. The Department considers water conservation especially important during the festive season when there is likely to be a huge water use since almost everyone is at home.

The department further urges parents to look out for children when they use swimming pools and to observe safety protocols as they (children) use other water recreational facilities to prevent loss of lives.