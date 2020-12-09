South Africa: High Court Ruling On Mkhwebane's 'Rogue Unit' Report Should Throw Legal Profession Into a Tailspin

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

The North Gauteng High Court ruling will, in my view, have a ripple effect across the judiciary, the legal profession and the justice system in general. Among others, the directive that the ruling be sent to the Legal Practice Council to consider Mkhwebane's 'shockingly inappropriate and unwarranted' attack on Judge Sulet Potterill should excite everybody in the legal profession.

"Wholly irrational"; "bereft of any sound legal or factual basis"; failure to undertake "fair and credible investigation"; and that "she allowed her important office to be used to try and resuscitate a long-dead fake news propaganda fiction."

These are the strong words used on Monday, 7 December 2020, by the North Gauteng High Court in its ruling against the current Public Protector (PP) Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane with regard to the conclusion in her report that Pravin Gordhan had established an illegal unit at SARS.

The PP's 5 July 2019 report, "On an Investigation into Allegations of Violation of the Executive Ethics Code by Mr Pravin Gordhan, MP as well as allegations of Maladministration, Corruption and Improper Conduct by the South African Revenue Services," has been a thorn in the side of Mr Gordhan.

This ruling will, in my view, surely have...

