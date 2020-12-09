South Africa: Twenty Lessons in 20 Years - Lesson Three - Insufficient Financial Runway

opinion

Over the past 20 years, Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz has learnt many tough lessons and overcome many entrepreneurial challenges. He has also had the privilege of learning from the journeys of more than 13,000 entrepreneurs who have passed through Raizcorp. In this series of articles, Raiz shares 20 of the most important lessons he has learnt using a sequence that mirrors the typical stages of any entrepreneurial journey - from ideation through to scaling a business.

First appeared in Daily Maverick 168

There are two funding rules of thumb that too few start-up entrepreneurs are aware of. The first is that the timeframe you have predicted to break even will normally be double that time in reality. The second is that the funding you need, according to your predictions, will turn out to be four times more than you thought. These rules of two and four have massive implications for any business's ability to survive the initial months and years of its existence.

As entrepreneurs, we fall in love with our ideas and tend to overestimate the market acceptance of those ideas. As such, our beautiful Excel spreadsheets reflect a linear if not exponential growth in sales. This is generally...