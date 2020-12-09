Cameroon: Success of Regional Election - Actors' Total Commitment to Thank

Government has lauded the peaceful conduct of the election of Regional Councillors that took place on December 6, 2020.

The Minister of Communication and Government's Spokesperson, René Emmanuel Sadi in a press release on December 8, 2020 announced to the public that the first ever election of Regional Councillors held in Cameroon on December 6, 2020 took place in a peaceful and transparent manner.

He further stated that despite threats in the North West and South West Regions, assassination of a Municipal Councillor in Widikum by terrorists and calls for boycott, the voter turn out everywhere was satisfactory. The success of the polling operation, the Minister said, was thanks to the commitment of different actors in the electoral process.

Elections Cameroon

The elections organisation body, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) has been at the forefront since the convening of electors to the polls by the President of the Republic on September 7, 2020. It registered electors, published the lists of candidates, organized 272 polling stations, ensured a proper material organisation of the election. On election day, ELECAM in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health officials ensured that the polling operation respected all the COVID-19 restrictive measures. In this connection, in polling stations, measures of taking of temperature, use of hand sanitizers, wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand washing with soap were respected.

Members of Electoral Colleges

Starting with the electoral colleges, municipal councillors for the election of Delegates of Divisions and traditional rulers for the election of their peers, the commitment was commendable. Reports from across the national territory speak of a satisfactory turn out by the electors of the two electoral colleges to perform their civic duties. Minister Sadi commended them and the entire Cameroonian people for the maturity they once more demonstrated.

Administration

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Minister Paul Atanga Nji said in a statement on the evening of the election, that government granted accreditations to 3,457 observers who freely went to electoral constituencies nationwide. As government's agent in the electoral process, the Minister of Territorial Administration and administrative authorities provided optimum security to Elections Cameroon to discharge its duties on the field. The Ministry of Territorial Administration also oversaw the payment of the first instalment of public campaign funds to political parties that took part in the election and equally the payment of the Head of State's special allocation to support traditional rulers in the electoral process. It was thanks to the collaboration that Minister Atanga Nji in his statement said, "At this moment, the Minister of Territorial Administration can say in clear terms that the election of Regional Councillors took place nationwide in a serene, calm and peaceful atmosphere."

Defence And Security Forces

Government has commended and congratulated the defence and security forces on their professionalism and determination in implementing the measures taken by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya to ensure the proper conduct of the election. Prior to the election, a security meeting took place in the Ministry of Defence in Yaounde on the high instructions of President Paul Biya with one of the key items on the agenda being the need for a conducive security atmosphere for the conduct of the electoral operations.