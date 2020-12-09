Cameroon: Monitoring of CRM Situation Continues!

Although government has taken decisions to ease measures on foiling the insurgency launched by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party (CRM) on September 22, 2020, a communiqué issued yesterday December 8, 2020 stipulates that the situation of the party and its leader will continually be monitored. Going by the release signed by Communication Minister and Government's Spokesperson, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, "the situation of the CRM leader and his party will continue to be closely examined by the competent judicial and administrative authorities and related developments will be communicated to the public in due course."

Owing to the fact that no one can be left above the law in a State of law, the legal proceedings initiated against the perpetrators and organisers of the insurgency will continue, notwithstanding the easing measures. No one is certainly oblivious of the fact that the Cameroonian people is peace-loving, that Cameroon is a rule of law, where freedoms and public demonstrations are governed by legislations and where sustained efforts are made to ensure that the law shall always prevail.

The government's outing lends credence to the Head of State's choice of dialogue and concertation in resolving whatever problems in the country. President Paul Biya believes that a peaceful democracy and good social climate are indispensable to the development of fruitful initiatives for nation building and progress in the country. He has been working towards that.

Proof of this appeasement measures is that several persons arrested within the context of the CRM-advocated insurgency have already been released. Others, the government's communiqué underlines, "will be released as the legal proceedings unfold and depending on their degree of involvement and the threat they pose to society.