Cameroon: BICEC Takeover - New Management Releases Strategic Development Plan

The General Manager of "Banque Centrale Populaire du Maroc," Kamal Mokdad, met with Finance Minister, Louis Paul Motaze, in Yaounde on December 7, 2020.

One of Cameroon's leading banks, BICEC, has announced its strategic development plan for the next three years. Talking to the media after meeting with Finance Minister, Louis Paul Motaze in Yaounde on Monday, December 7, 2020, the General Manager of Moroccan-owned "Banque Centrale Populaire du Maroc," BCP, Kamal Mokdad, said focus would be on three areas. These are digitalisation of services, improvement of service delivery and the introduction of new services.

"2020 was a transitional year for us and the first since BCP became majority shareholder in BICEC. Unfortunately, the year coincided with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic," Mokdad noted. "Nevertheless, we disbursed over 120 billion FCFA in loans in 2020, continued with staff recruitment and we are about to create new branches and two business centres in Yaounde and Douala. We restructured BICEC and strengthened its ties with BCP, which is operational in 18 African countries. All this will enable us to lay the foundation for the construction of BICEC's strategic development," Kamal Mokdad explained.

The BCP General Manager added that he presented this strategic development plan to the Finance Minister, which he said, is aimed at giving the Bank its rightful place in the Cameroon financial market. Jean Baptiste Bokam, BICEC Board Chair and Rochdi Sanhaji, BICEC General Manager, accompanied Kamal Mokdad to the meeting with the Minister of Finance.