South Africa: Criminal Case Opened After Serial Vandalism Leaves Bedford and Adelaide Without Water

analysis

The Karoo towns of Bedford and Adelaide have been left without reticulated water for more than a week and with severe water shortages for close to a month after striking municipal workers allegedly damaged the pipelines and infrastructure bringing water to the town.

A spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality, Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, said that since the beginning of November the municipality had to deal with "numerous cases of vandalism" that had caused extensive damage to the pipeline from the Fish River.

She said the suspects are striking workers from their municipality.

Early in November, she said, a team was working on vandalised valves that supply water to Bedford. "This happened after the team had just completed a repair of a vandalised pipeline from the Fish River. It is suspected that these acts of vandalism are committed by striking municipal workers."

During the next four weeks pipes were hacked, pipe joints were forced apart and valves were damaged. The pipeline from the Fish River that brings water to Bedford and Adelaide was damaged. Since the beginning of December, pipelines at the Bedford Stadium and the pipeline to Adelaide have been damaged, and valves at the Grahamstown Reservoir were destroyed.

Madikizela-Vuso added...