South Africa: Criminal Case Opened After Serial Vandalism Leaves Bedford and Adelaide Without Water

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The Karoo towns of Bedford and Adelaide have been left without reticulated water for more than a week and with severe water shortages for close to a month after striking municipal workers allegedly damaged the pipelines and infrastructure bringing water to the town.

A spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality, Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, said that since the beginning of November the municipality had to deal with "numerous cases of vandalism" that had caused extensive damage to the pipeline from the Fish River.

She said the suspects are striking workers from their municipality.

Early in November, she said, a team was working on vandalised valves that supply water to Bedford. "This happened after the team had just completed a repair of a vandalised pipeline from the Fish River. It is suspected that these acts of vandalism are committed by striking municipal workers."

During the next four weeks pipes were hacked, pipe joints were forced apart and valves were damaged. The pipeline from the Fish River that brings water to Bedford and Adelaide was damaged. Since the beginning of December, pipelines at the Bedford Stadium and the pipeline to Adelaide have been damaged, and valves at the Grahamstown Reservoir were destroyed.

Madikizela-Vuso added...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.