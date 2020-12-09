South Africa: ConCourt Justice Bess Nkabinde Sticks to Her Guns As Hlophe Gaslights Everyone in His Orbit

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

It was at the end of a long second day of Judge John Hlophe's Judicial Conduct Tribunal that evidence leader advocate Ivy Thenga firmly requested Hlophe to 'stop speculating when it suits you'.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's long-awaited hearing relates to his approach to two Constitutional Court judges, Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde, in 2008 - during the early stages of Jacob Zuma's Stalingrad legal strategy with regard to alleged arms deal corruption.

Both judges, who would be ruling on the Zuma matter, said they had been left with the impression that Hlophe had been trying to influence them, with Jafta only coming to this conclusion later.

On Tuesday, Hlophe speculated on what might have occurred during a 28 May 2008 meeting where Constitutional Court judges resolved to issue a joint statement with regard to his conduct and how this might threaten the independence of the judiciary.

The following day, more than 12 years ago, a complaint was lodged against Hlophe with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) by a collective of Constitutional Court judges.

It was during this meeting in May 2008, Hlophe postulated, that the meaning of an isiZulu phrase - "sesithembele kinina" (loosely, "you are our...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

