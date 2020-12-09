South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal On Possible Closure of Beaches During Festive Season

press release

The Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal, has noted reports and proposals around the possible closure of KZN beaches over the festive season.

The provincial government would like to state that no formal decision has been taken on this matter.

The Provincial Command Council, Chaired by the Premier Sihle Zikalala, is currently seized with the task of preventing the second wave from hitting the Province of KwaZulu-Natal. To this end the province has activated its resurgence implementation strategy and plan. The primary focus is for now on efforts to mitigate and prevent the resurgence of Covid-19 without further disruptions to economic activity and livelihoods of people.

The Provincial Government continue to engage with stakeholders such as amakhosi and municipalities and continue to receive updates on the state of infections. All actions will be based on science and medical advice.

"The primary goal at this stage is to do all we can to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infections while at the same time working hard to revive the economy following the devastation caused by the pandemic. The province is therefore looking at what best can be done to save lives while also protecting livelihoods" said Premier Sihle Zikalala.

The matters in the public domain are currently part of the debates and proposals by various stakeholder and will be discussed once they are formally tabled.

At this stage there is no decision the Provincial Government has taken or contemplating to take with regards to the closure of beaches. This may only change based on the assessment of the situation on the ground and based on advised by the medical experts.

The Provincial Government appeals to all the people of KwaZulu-Natal to do their best and play their part to prevent the spread of the virus. Behaviour change and adherence to Covid-19 protocols remains our potent weapons.

Let us wear a mask at all times, avoid gathering and keep social distance. It is important to sanitise regularly. All of us must also comply with level 1 disaster regulations.

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal will, on Friday the 11th of December 2020, unveil the KZN Integrated Festive Season Safety and Covid-19 prevention plans. Matters relating to the safety of our visitors and measures that will be taken to ensure there is no spike in infections will be outlined during Festive Season Launch.