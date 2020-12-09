South Africa: Mamela Nyamza - 'I Dance What I Like'

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Emilie Gambade

Born and bred in Gugulethu, Cape Town, Mamela Nyamza dances 'the way she likes it', with a thirst - and an obvious preoccupation- for justice, for what is right and for the women of South Africa.

"I told my grandmother, I would love to dance as well. That's all. That's how it all started, at the Zama Dance School in Gugulethu." It's late in the afternoon when we speak, and Mamela Nyamza is at her home in Pretoria; she has recently returned from a few weeks in Paris, where she choreographed and danced in the opera Le Vol du Boli, directed by British musician Damon Albarn (from the band Blur and Gorillaz) and Mauritanian film director Abderrahmane Sissako (behind the movies Timbuktu and Bamako).

One would expect her to be exhausted - after months of lockdown, she jumped on a plane to France to join a team of about 60 musicians and dancers, not only to dance but also to choreograph an opera in French, a language she does not speak, only a few weeks before it opened. Yet, she looks everything but exhausted - her energy is radiating, coming through the screen in bursts like commanding entrechats and powerful...

Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

