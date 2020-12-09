South Africa: Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla On the Passing of David 'Speech' Moisi

press release

Statement of the office of the Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla on the passing of David "Speech" Moisi

A hero has fallen, Says Makwetla

It is with a sense of deep shock and sadness that the office of the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, has learnt about the untimely passing on of Mr David 'Speech' Moisi. At the time of his demise, Mr Moisi was part of the Ministerial support staff, serving as the Parliamentary Liaison Officer to Deputy Minister Makwetla.

"Our sense of humanity and deep respect for this heroic fighter calls upon our collective conscience to honour and lower our revolutionary banner in memory of this dedicated and committed fighter for freedom and democracy in our land" said Makwetla.

According to Makwetla "David Moisi will be remembered as the cadre, together with his comrades in arms in 1980, Anthony Bobby Tsotsobe and Johannes Mandla Shabangu were responsible for the bombing of SASOL TWO in Secunda, in the then Eastern Transvaal. The explosion set the SASOL tanks on fire and sent a clear signal that Umkhonto we Sizwe was determined and committed to the destruction of the evil and brutal system of apartheid".

"The symbolism of SASOL going up in smoke was not lost on the apartheid regime. They realised that their illegal and authoritarian regime would sooner or later go up in a pall of smoke as a result of the consistent and deadly blows being levelled against it by the heroic cadres of Umkhonto we Sizwe - combined with the massive resistance of the people who had taken the conscious decision to make apartheid unworkable and ungovernable. In an attempt to stem the tide and instill fear in the hearts of the people the regime sentenced David Moisi and his comrades to death" Makwetla added.

Mr. David Moisi and his comrades were transferred to Death Row from June 1981 to June 1983. As they were awaiting their execution they were joined by Thelle Mogoerane from Vosloorus, Marcus Motaung and Jerry Mosololi, both from Soweto. They were also combatants of Umkhonto we Sizwe also sentenced to death. In June the sentences of David, Bobby and Mandla were changed to life but Mogoerane, Mosololi and Motaung were hanged.

His death sentence was commuted to a life sentence and he was later released at the dawn of freedom.

Following consultations with the family and other stakeholders, we wish to announce that a memorial service will be held on Thursday(10 December 2020) at the Vaal Civic Centre, Vereeniging, scheduled to start at 10 am. The funeral will be held on Saturday(12 December 2020) at the Grace Church place in Greenstone, Edenvale then proceed to Westpark Cemetary and additional details(including the virtual platforms) will be conveyed to the public after consultations across all levels of government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A funeral planning committee constituted of the family, office of the Deputy Minister of Defence, Sedibeng District and Vaal Municipalities, Gauteng ANC Provincial Secretary, community structures, the Ex Robbin Island prisoners association and representatives of both MKMVA and MKNC.

On behalf of the Minister of Defence, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa- Nqakula, the broader family of former military veterans, mass democratic formations and the staff in the Ministry, we join many other South Africans in conveying our deepest condolences to the wife and family of David Moisi, his friends and all his comrades. May his soul rest in peace. Lala ngoxolo comrade Moisi.