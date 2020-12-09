South Africa: Cape Town CBD - Homelessness an Election Priority, but the Word Appears to Not Filter Down On the Streets

9 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rebecca Pitt

Six parties contested for the Green Point City Centre ward 115 in one of 24 by-elections that took place across the country on Wednesday, 9 December. This by-election comes after the former ward councillor, Dave Bryant, stepped down for a position in Parliament. Owing to the ward's vast geographical range, residents of Green Point City Centre vary in socio-economic circumstances but the looming issue on the ground is the neglect of the city's homeless.

The streets surrounding the Civic Centre were bustling on Wednesday. The area is diverse, multicultural and sprawling with local businesses. The ward's range - which includes Green Point, the Waterfront, CBD, Grande Parade, Woodstock, Zonnebloem and Salt River - is as sundry as the city itself. The same can be said of the issues facing the residents of this ward -- illegal dumping, unsanitary environments, unaffordable housing and rampant crime. Most noticeable is the issue of urban homelessness.

Just outside the Civic Centre where residents were voting for a new councillor to tackle these issues, sit two homeless people. *Nurrunesa Samuels, 40, and Ibrahiem Samuels, 42, are at the forefront of many of the local politicians' missions but these two have no idea that the by-elections...

