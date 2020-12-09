South Africa: Social Grant Beneficiaries Suffer After Another Post Office Is Burgled

analysis

Another branch of the Post Office has been burgled, causing delays to postal services and the disbursement of social grants. The Post Office says it is working with law enforcement agencies to try to stop these incidents.

In the latest of a string of robberies and burglaries at the Post Office, the Delft branch in Cape Town was burgled. The Post Office confirmed a computer monitor and a computer processing unit box had been stolen.

The branch, the only one in Delft, was burgled on 3 December, which coincided with the payment release of social grants such as the Foster Care Grant, Care Dependency Grant and other grants that are not linked to the Old Age or Disability Grants.

Post Office communications office Johan Kruger told Daily Maverick, "The Post Office pays out just under five million Covid-19 relief grants per month". The R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant was introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the start of the lockdown in April for those who were unemployed and not receiving any social grants or funds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

But the distribution of this...