South Africa: Are We, the People Who Shall Govern, Really Stupid Because We Continue to Vote for the ANC?

opinion

Implying that the masses of South Africans are stupid for repeatedly voting for the ANC is a denial of the enormous sacrifices they made during the Struggle against apartheid - and of the huge gains we have made since the advent of democracy.

My friend Justice Malala implied during a panel discussion on eNCA on 11 December that our people are stupid for electing the ANC over and over again, regardless of how much the ANC messes up. He stated, and I'm not quoting verbatim, they mess up the economy, the people vote for them; they allow State Capture, they vote for them; there is blatant corruption with respect to Covid-19 protective gear, the people vote for the ANC.

He concluded that there is a problem with our people.

On the one hand he might imply they therefore deserve what they get, which would be callous, or on the other hand, they are stupid. I decided to take serious issue with his sentiments because I have often also heard it being expressed by my white compatriots: the ANC can do whatever it wants and the stupid masses will keep on voting for them and they know it, so don't expect...