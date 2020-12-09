Zimbabwe: Suspected Cocaine Dealer Cleared

9 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

A SUSPECTED Borrowdale drug peddler, who was allegedly found in possession of 11 sachets of cocaine in his car and more stashed in a locker in a bedroom, was acquitted by a Harare magistrate after the State failed to establish a case against him.

Tafungiswa Kennedy Jasi, who was being represented by Mr Advent Tavenhave, was acquitted by magistrate Mrs Sandra Mupindu of dealing in cocaine at Sam Levy's Village inBorrowdale, Harare. Mr Jasi had told the court that the dangerous drugs belonged to his son, Fungai Michael Jasi, whom he said was once arrested in Msasa Park for possessing cocaine and were found in his son's car and his son's locked bedroom.

"They conducted searches and could not find anything in my bedroom. They proceeded to the third bedroom, which was locked and demanded keys to unlock the bedroom used by my son and his wife," he said.

"My son and his wife were absent. I gave keys to Detective Taonezvi, who was conducting the searches, and he opened some cupboards and that is when he found some cocaine from that cupboard and they advised me I was arrested for possession of drugs.

"I advised detectives that I had no knowledge of the drugs. I even notified them that I had no access because a married couple uses that bedroom. I told them the vehicle that they searched did not belong to me," he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Panganayi Chiutsi, was alleging that on April 30 this year, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics were told that Jasi was using a Ford Ranger in his cocaine dealings at Sam Levy's Village.

