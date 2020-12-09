Namibia: Cymot Enters a Cycling Team

A long-standing supporter of Namibian cycling, Cymot, has announced that it will sponsor its own team for the upcoming cycling season.

Cymot has been involved in Namibian cycling for many years as a sponsor of numerous cycling events, but will now for the first time sponsor its own team, to be known as the Cymot Racing Team.

Most of its members previously represented the Kia Elite Cycling team, but after the latter ended its sponsorship this year, Cymot decided to get involved, as its CEO, Axel Theissen explained.

"The Kia Elite team fell away this year due to sponsorship problems. We were previously the equipment partner of the team, so we decided to step in as the official sponsor," he said.

"We never had an official Cymot team before, although we have been involved in Namibian cycling for a long time and have sponsored numerous events in the past," he added.

According to Theissen his main aim is to build a strong team for the future.

"My aim is not solely about winning, but to have a mixed team of both young and old male and female riders, so that the seniors can hand over their experience to the youngsters," he said.

The veterans in the team include Fanie Steenkamp, Cobus Smit and Pierre Knoetze, while some of the top upcoming juniors include Ethan LÉstrange and Monique du Plessis.

Amongst the senior men, Kai Pritzen, who regularly featured on the podium last season, will lead their onslaught, while cyclists like Nicola Fester, Gabriella Raith, Sandra Lippert and Sonja Obholzer will lead their female team.

At an informal ceremony on Monday evening, the team members were kitted out in their new bright yellow Cymot strip in time for this weekend's Desert Dash where several members will be in action.

Jürgen Sander and Sandra Lippert will compete in the solo category, while Gaby Raith and Nicola Fester will compete in the two-person female category.

Margarita Maritz, Rina Lambert, Willie Junius and Morne Honiball will compete in the four-person mixed team category, while Heiko von Ludwiger, Volker Engling, Philipp Ludescher and Axel Theissen will compete in the four-person male category.

Lippert, who will be attempting her second solo ride at the Desert Dash said she had a tough introduction last year.

"The Desert Dash in 2019 was quite tough, because I couldn't cycle or train for three months due to an injury, and when I started preparing towards the end of September it was already too late. My body was very tired during the race and for three stages I couldn't eat, but I never thought about giving up because I was determined to finish it," she said.

This year, however, her preparation has been much better, although it was also due to personal adversity.

"I've had much more time to prepare this year. I already started in March, and then in June I got retrenched, so I just stepped up my training since then. It's tough without a job, but luckily I got a severance package, so I've just focussed on my training since then," she said.

"Now I have prepared well, so I'm expecting to improve my time and to represent Cymot well," she added.