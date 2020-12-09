Namibia: Nyambe Flexes Casual Wear

BRAVE Warriors export Ryan Nyambe is making significant strides on and off the field.

The rampaging defender recently launched his own clothing brand, which is picking up momentum just as his career is on an upward trajectory at Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship.

A vibrant collection, Nyambe Clo offers a variety of casual attire like tops, bottoms, caps and tracksuits for men and women. "What inspired me to start a clothing brand is, I guess I've always been into fashion. I always admire what other people are wearing, so I thought I'd like to create something that people can flex and feel good in," Nyambe said in an interview with The Namibian on Friday, which incidentally marked his 23rd birthday.

Over the past decades, audiences have witnessed sport and fashion becoming more and more intertwined, with the most notable being Michael Jordan's sneaker empire which is reportedly worth a whopping N$28,8 billion. Indeed many in Nyambe's line of work, like superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, are cashing in on the successful relationship between fashion and sport.

While his profile is not at their level, Nyambe's appeal is growing rapidly in England and back home. Should his performances continue to improve, demand for his apparel will surely increase. Several of his Brave Warriors teammates sported the brand during the recent international window. Nyambe plans to produce football kits for teams back home in the near future.

"... the brand is located in Namibia and can be purchased in Namibia through a website which is in progress. I would be open to collaborating with Namibian designers. And, yes, I definitely would enter my clothing into Windhoek fashion week," said Nyambe, who is a third-year sport science student.

A committed and versatile defender, he has the ability to play anywhere across the back four. He helped Blackburn Rovers extend their unbeaten league run to seven matches after salvaging a 2-2 draw against Brentford on Saturday.

His solid form has seen Nyambe make the right back slot his own this season, racking up two man of the match awards and as many assists in 11 appearances. Nyambe has won seven national team caps since pledging allegiance to Namibia ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he was among the positives in an otherwise forgetful tournament for the Brave Warriors.