Zimbabwe: Name Dropping Gang Ordered Off Mine

9 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

An armed gang masquerading as President Mnangagwa's nephews grabbing claims around Mazowe have been ordered by the High Court to vacate a mine.

The successful legal action is likely to see a flood of similar urgent suits.

The gang led by a person just called Mboma in the application and Kuda Kambarami and anyone acting under their instructions were ordered by the High Court to vacate mining claims legally held by Gauteng Mining Syndicate in Reserve Area No 1566 Tataguru Cluster, Mbedzi Farm in Mazowe.

Justice Chikowero, granting the urgent application to restore possession to Gauteng, ordered Mboma, Kambarami and any followers off the land within 48 hours with the police required to get them off.

On August 20 this year Gauteng Mining Syndicate occupied the claims after being granted a Special Mining Grant by the Ministry of Mines Bindura office for Mashonaland Central.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

