Kenya: From Teenage Mum to Thriving Entrepreneur

Growing up, Teresia Wanjiru wanted to become a doctor. She believed that a good career would be their ticket out of Mathare slums, where she and her siblings were raised by a single mother.

Wanjiru, her mother, worked as a cleaner in Nairobi. When she was five, Teresia and her siblings were taken to live with their grandmother in Githunguri, Ikuria village in Kiambu County. Life had become unbearable in Mathare. Her mother could not afford to provide basic needs for her children.

"She felt that we would be safer and healthier in the village," says Teresia, who is now 47.

"Life in the village was not easy. Grandma saw us a problem that mom had fetched from Nairobi and brought to her quiet village home. Sometimes she'd get into a fit of rage and start asking us to go back to our mother. The punishments and work were too much. But in her rare good moods, she'd spoil us with very sweet mukimo and sour porridge."

Teresia and her siblings were regularly sent home due to lack of fees.

"Mom would pay fees in instalments from her cleaning job in Nairobi. Sometimes we would spend weeks at home when she failed to pay. Our grandmother would hardly chip in. She did not value education."

In Githunguri, Teresia joined Karia Primary School. In 1989, she sat for her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

"I was lucky to get enough grades to join secondary school. In those days, education for girls was not too valued. We were supposed to grow up and get married. But I wanted more than just that." But barely two years later, in June 1991 at the age of 19, Teresia fell pregnant. She was in Form Two.

"I was worried stiff when I missed my period. What would my teachers say? Would they allow me to continue with my classes amidst a bulging belly? How would my fellow students take me?"

By the time they closed schools in November 1992, her pregnancy had begun to show. She was five months pregnant.

"I'd use tactics like tying a sweater around my waist to conceal it. By the time we reopened schools in January 1992, it was clear to everyone as I was heavily pregnant."

She was taunted and mocked, often used as an example of bad behaviour.

"I was used as an example for the other girls in school. 'Don't be like Wanja; Be careful lest Wanja influences you to start playing around with boys; Wanja, since you decided pregnancy is better than books, we'll see where the world will take you!' Teachers would often say.

Her female classmates would often avoid being seen with her.

'Take your pregnancy elsewhere!' some would mock her.

In February of that year, she dropped out of school. In March 1992, she got her firstborn child Derrick. She was 20. She would later in 2009 be blessed with her second-born son Kevin.

"Perhaps I could have resumed with my education in 1993. But I did not have anyone to guide me. My grandmother did not value education either. Moreover, falling pregnant while still in school was taboo. It was seen as the end of the road."

Worked as a house girl

In 1993, Teresia got employed as a house girl in Kikuyu town where she worked for a year. By this time, her mother had quit her cleaning job in Nairobi and relocated to Ruiru. She lived at Teresia's grandfather's farm doing small scale farming.

In 1994, Teresia returned to her mother's place in Ruiru and got a job as a hotel waitress. After a few months of working as a waitress, she was invited to apply for a job as an insurance marketer at Pamoja Insurance Brokerage in Kiambu town.

"I was hesitant. I had dropped out of school and I had never worked in a formal office. I wasn't sure if the insurance broker would accept my poor profile."

But her friend urged her on.

"We went together for the interview and by what I consider a sheer miracle, I got the job."

A year later, she was transferred to the agency's Ruiru office where she was trained and delegated administrative and front office work.

In 1997, with savings from her insurance marketing job, Teresia enrolled for a certificate course in marketing at the Ruiru Fellowship College. She also studied typesetting at the Compuera College in Ruiru in the same year.

"I worked at this agency until 2002 when the owner died and the business fell apart."

Doom and gloom descended on Teresia when Pamoja Insurance business fell apart. On one hand, she was afraid that she would no longer be able to fend for her son who was 10 years old at the time. On the other hand, she freaked out at the thought of going back to her waitress and house help jobs.

"Although the insurance agency had not paid much, it had made me feel worthy and meaningful. It gave me hope that all was not lost. Then it shut down just as I was beginning to believe that I could be somebody in the world of white-collar jobs."

Then a flicker of light lit at the end of the tunnel. After Pamoja's collapse, clients started looking for Teresia to address their insurance grievances and concerns.

Back on her feet

"Some wanted me to organise their policy covers. Others thought I was the owner of the business and wanted to help me get back on my feet again."

Because she was not licensed to operate an agency on her own, Teresia would liaise with other insurance agents to cater to her clients.

"They would place business in their names and give me a commission when they got paid."

In late 2002, she started attending insurance training that was organised by various insurance companies to create awareness.

In 2003, Blueshield Insurance organised a certificate of proficiency training and certification for its agents. She applied to join their classes and was accepted. She attempted the certification exams twice without success. After Blueshield's collapse in 2003, she attempted the exam for the third time.

"I passed with a distinction. I had done my homework well."

This gave her the mental and confidence boost she needed to start her insurance venture.

"I registered and named my business Washa Insurance Agency, and got a certificate and license to act as an agent or broker."

Interestingly, she did not start the venture with heavy start-up capital.

"My capital was social. It was made up of my old clients at Pamoja Insurance.

The business is now 17 years old. But all along, as her insurance business has soared, there is something that has always bothered Teresia and made her feel incomplete. She never completed secondary school. She doesn't have a KCSE certificate.

This is what pushed her to register as a private Form Four candidate in 2012 at a school in Githurai.

"I wanted to complete that part of my journey to unlock doors of opportunities and academic advancement."

Having been out of school for 19, Teresia says there wasn't much to smile about her performance.

"I had been out for too long and didn't do well."

But this setback did not derail her ambition. In February 2019, she registered as a private student at the YesMark Education Centre in Thika.

She is now preparing to take another shot at the KCSE exam in 2021.

"It has been tough juggling motherhood, business and education. But I am giving it my all. This time I will do well."

Biggest motivation

Teresia, who has never been married before, says that her children are her biggest motivation.

"I work hard and push myself to new milestones in order to motivate my sons. I want to show them that there is nothing they cannot achieve if they set their eyes on it and work hard."

Her first born son finished high school in 2016, and immediately got a job in Qatar. Her second born is in Class Five.

In addition, Teresia says that getting additional academic qualifications will be a boon for her business endeavours.

But her quest for education has attracted mockery from some of her competitors, who she says have derided her.

"I am not one to be easily deterred. I am proud of every achievement I have made and I own all the mistakes I did in my youth. I will forge on and live to be a beacon of hope for girls who've dropped of school."

So far, Teresia says that she has branched from insurance and has an auto spare shop that she runs in Ruiru. She has also built her mother a decent home.

"I recently acquired a plot where I am working to build my children a safe and modern house they can be proud to call home."

Over the next five years, Teresia says that she is hoping to expand her spares business and advance to tertiary education.

"I would like to pursue marketing and public relations. This will help me to expand my insurance agency. I addition, I am working to expand my spare parts business and start importing my own spares directly."

In her free time, Teresia loves traveling, cooking, and listening to gospel music.

But above business and personal aspirations, Teresia says that she has a dream that is very dear to her.

"Girls who drop out of school, especially due to pregnancy are not well accepted in society. They are cast aside, judged and viewed as immoral. Their future is bleak unless a rare miracle happens. I want to be part of that rare miracle," she says.

Teresia adds that she wants to mentor these girls and show them that pregnancy and dropping out of school is not the end of the road.

"I want to encourage them to go back to school and get formal education and certification. They can still pick up their broken pieces. They can still realise their fallen academic dreams and live successful and happy lives too. Life gives second chances.