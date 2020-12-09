Zimbabwe: Honour for Top Socialites

CONCORD for Young Women Business Zimbabwe (Global) will this year honour online businesswomen and youths from SADC countries who managed to continue operating and impacted people's lives regardless of the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An award ceremony will be held on Saturday at Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel.

Young Women in Business Zimbabwe (Global) is an organisation spearheaded by women for women.

This is the first annual SADC Success Awards initiative that brings together entrepreneurs, youths and acknowledges women from SADC who have put an effort in their various online businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also hours youths who used their social networks and pages to make a positive impact.

Nominees are from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia and Seychelles.

In Zimbabwe, nominees include Mai Titi (Ts Diaries), Olinda Chapel and Mudiwa Hood.

There is also a category for men who have contributed towards the empowerment of women and children through education, health and livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Young men in Business Zimbabwe president Ms Nyasha Musavengana said various online business owners have been selected and the voting process was done through social media platforms.

Ms Musavengana said the award programme started this year and it came from the idea to bring SADC entrepreneurs together, identify their hard work, connect and share ideas.

"Young Women in Business Zimbabwe came up with this initiative to support online business that made an effort during this pandemic, through their social pages, business and individuals who made a positive impact through their social networks," she said.

"Also to be honoured are organisations, companies and individuals who assisted the less privileged, persons living with disabilities and communities.

"Nominations opened on August 15 to September 6, 2020.

"One category of Outstanding Social Media Page will be voted online and the winner will be considered according to social media votes.

"There are nine categories, six Achievement Awards and five Sponsored Honorary Awards."

Ms Musavengana said the event was going to be held annually.