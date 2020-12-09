Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Out On U.S.$30,000 Bail

9 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume was yesterday granted $30 000 bail by the High Court after spending more than a week in custody on alleged corrupt allocation of council stands to his sister and his law firm's secretary.

Mafume had appealed to the High Court after Deputy Chief Magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande denied him bail, citing the fact that the mayor was likely to interfere with witnesses.

On appeal, Justice Benjamin Chikowero allowed the appeal by Mafume and released him on bail.

Mafume is being charged with criminal abuse of office for allegedly allocating Westlea stands to his sister Rotina Mafume and his law firm's secretary Rutendo Muvuti without following due process.

In denying Mafume bail, the remand court had ruled that it was in the best interest of justice to keep Mafume in custody to allow police to conclude their investigations without interference, though it had been established that four witnesses had already had their statements recorded.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.