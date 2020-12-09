Sudan: Mufreh Congratulates On Revocation of Country's Name From U.S. List

Khartoum — Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowment , Nasr Edden Mufreh has congratulated the Sudanese people on the revocation of the country's name from the US list of Religious Freedoms, a matter that represents important event and preamble for lifting the country's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

The minister said , Wednesday, in a joint meeting with the government of North Kordofan that the reports and information coming from the US institutions indicate that Sudan will leave the terror list soon.