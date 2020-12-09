Sudan: Minister of Agriculture - Agricultural Census Is Cornerstone of Sudan Economy

Khartoum — The Acting Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Abdulgader Terkawi has stressed the necessity for carrying out the comprehensive agricultural census which represents the cornerstone of Sudan economy, adding that it provides employment to more than 60% of the country's workforce.

Terkawi said, Wednesday, in SUNA Forum, in the context of the National Campaign for population Statistic, in the presence of the concerned ministers that the Agricultural census provides real data for the sector concerning the right planning and working out of the policies that will develop the sector.

He lauded the fruitful partnership between the concerned ministers and the international organizations to make a success the population census in the country.