Sudan: Minister of Agriculture - Agricultural Census Is Cornerstone of Sudan Economy

9 December 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Abdulgader Terkawi has stressed the necessity for carrying out the comprehensive agricultural census which represents the cornerstone of Sudan economy, adding that it provides employment to more than 60% of the country's workforce.

Terkawi said, Wednesday, in SUNA Forum, in the context of the National Campaign for population Statistic, in the presence of the concerned ministers that the Agricultural census provides real data for the sector concerning the right planning and working out of the policies that will develop the sector.

He lauded the fruitful partnership between the concerned ministers and the international organizations to make a success the population census in the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.