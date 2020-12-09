Sudan: Acting Finance Minister Announces Start of the Census Campaign

9 December 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali Ahmed, announced, Wednesday, the start of the comprehensive population, agricultural and animal census campaign, which will start activities on April 14, 2021, and end on April 30, 2022.

The minister addressing SUNA Forum, affirmed the government full commitment to implement the Comprehensive population Census during the Transitional Period through the provision of the requested demographic data for the development operations for all sectors.

Dr.Heba explained that the government will provide 53% of the total cost of the census which amounted to 305 million dollars, affirming that the international development partners affirmed commitment to provide the rest of the required amount.

