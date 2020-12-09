Somalia Marks 60yrs of Relations With China

6 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

On December 6th, 2020, Ambassador Qin Jian to Somalia interviewed by the Somali National Television, answered the questions on fruitful results achieved by the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Somalia, brilliant achievements of 20th anniversary of the Forum on China and Africa Cooperation, and the Belt and Road Initiative, introduced the Fifth Plenary Session of 19th CPC Central Committee and the China's major strategic achievements in fighting COVID-19. The interview is as follows:

1, On December 14th, 1960, Somalia was the first country in East Africa to establish diplomatic relations with China. Historically, the relationship between the two countries can be traced back to more than 600 years ago. H.E. Ambassador, please tell us about that history. China and Somalia enjoy a long friendship. As a Chinese poem says, "Good friends feel close to each other even when they are separated by vast distance". Although China and Somalia are far apart geographically, friendly exchanges between the two peoples can be traced back 600 years ago to when Zheng He, a famous Chinese navigator, visited Somalia many times. Since then, the two peoples have been closely linked by the Maritime Silk Road.

Mogadishu was already a famous commercial city at that time. China named it "木骨都束" Zheng He with his Chinese commercial fleet brought tea, as well as the friendship of the Chinese people to Somalia, brought back spices from Somalia, and more importantly, the friendship of the Somali people towards the Chinese people. Since then, through the Maritime Silk Road, the two peoples began to have friendly exchanges. With close commercial exchanges and continuous cultural exchanges, a bridge of friendship has been built between the people of China and Somalia, which has closely linked the two peoples. The friendship between the two countries has spanned the Maritime Silk Road, times and century, and has been passed down from generation to generation

