Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 117 Recoveries, 81 New Infections

Luanda — Angola reported the recovery of 117 Covid-19 patients and 81 new infections, the Health authorities announced Tuesday evening in Luanda.

According to the national director for Public Health, Helga Freitas, the new positive cases involve people aged from one month to 78 years, including 21 females and 60 males.

The official said of the new infections Luanda reported 37, central Benguela (31), central Huambo (06), central Cuanza Sul and northern Zaire provinces with five each.

Central Bié and northern Uíge have reported two positive cases each, while eastern Moxico and northern Cuanza Norte have detected one.

Angola's Covid-19 figures show 15,729 positive cases, 355 death, 8,470 recoveries and 6,904 active patients.