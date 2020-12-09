Angola and Rwanda Analyse Candidacies to AU Posts

8 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The candidacies of the Angolan Josefa Sacko for the post of AU Commissioner for agriculture, rural development , blue economy and sustainable environment, as well as that of the Rwandese Monique Nsanzabaganwa, for the vice chair of the African Union Commission, were analysed last Tuesday by the both countries' permanent representatives to the African Union (AU).

The Angolan diplomat, Francisco José da Cruz, received his Rwandese counterpart, Hope Tumukunde Gasatura, in the premises of the Angolan diplomatic mission to Ethiopia, since both are also ambassadors to that east African country.

On a note, the Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia states that the two diplomats also discussed , in general terms, the electoral process for the selection of senior staff for the AU, which is scheduled to happen in February 2021.

The meeting also served for the analysis of the results of the previous two extraordinary summits, held over the last weekend, dedicated to the materialization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Peace and Security situation.

The Angolan diplomat, Francisco da Cruz, has recently also had meetings with his counterparts from Algeria, Libya, Western Sahara, Estonia and Armenia.

