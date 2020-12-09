Angola: Constitutional Court Declines Chivukuvuku's Party Project

6 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Constitutional Court has turned down the appeal filed by the Installation Committee of the political party "PRA-JA Servir Angola", thus confirming the previous decision of disallowing the formation of such political group, headed by the seasoned politician Abel Chivukuvuku, due to uncorrected irregularities in the legalization process.

The information comes in last Sunday's edition of the state-owned daily newspaper Jornal de Angola, which quotes the said court's decision that has recently been made public.

According to the Constitutional Court, the Installation Committee of PRA-JA Servir Angola had already been notified to correct the content of its legalization request paperwork, however, according to the court the corrections did not take place as recommended.

ANGOP has learnt that with such court decision the PRA-JA political project has received a blow, which, according to sources, can cause its proponents to stay away from political leadership, that is, in legal terms they cannot form a political party for the next four years.

Meanwhile, the same newspaper states that the general co-ordination of PRA-JA has reacted and stated that it does not agree with the Constitutional Court's position, stressing that "the decision was political and not juridical".

"We don´t know why there is so much fear for the citizen Abel Chivukuvuku", they defended, having also advanced the possibility of resorting to demonstrations to manifest their disagreement.

