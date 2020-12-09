Angola: Vice President Hails Angola's Appy Saúde Conquest

8 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, last Tuesday hailed the conquest made by "Appy Saúde", a national startup dealing in the area of technologies, in the competition dubbed "Virtual Digital World 2020" organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The applicative presented by the said institution won a prize in the category of E-Health.

This is the second time Appy Saúdes wins an international prize, after doing such feat last year in the "Apps Africa" competition held in Cape Town, South Africa.

In his message, the Vice President deemed the prize "a deserved recognition".

He also wrote that Appy Saúde has innovative technological solutions with potential to change lives around the world.

"This shows how the use of the Information and Communication Technologies can contribute to the wellbeing of people, speed up economic development and bring added values to the country", Bornito de Sousa underlined.

