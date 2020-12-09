Ghana: Breaking - Akufo-Addo Re-Elected As Ghana's President

Nana Akufo-Addo Campaign
President Akufo-Addo casting his ballot in Monday's election
9 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ben Ezeamalu

President Nana Akufo-Addo has won the 2020 presidential election in Ghana, defeating his closest challenger and former president John Mahama by polling 6,730,413 votes (51.59 per cent).

Mr Mahama, who contested on the platform of the National Democratic Congress, got 6,240,889 votes (47.36 per cent).

Mr Akufo-Addo, who contested on the platform of the New Patriotic Party, won in eight of the 16 regions while Mr Mahama won in the other eight.

Jean Mensah, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, said the final results were without that of Techiman South because it was being contested. She, however, added that the total votes in the constituency is 128,018 and will not change the outcome of the result.

By the power vested in me as the returning officer, it is my duty to announce Nana Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of Ghana, she said.

There was no representative of the NDC at the electoral commission headquarters.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

