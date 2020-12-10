Nigeria: I Have No Case to Answer, Maina Tells Court

Mr Maina's legal counsel filed for this application shortly after the prosecution witness from the EFCC, concluded her testimony.

The former chairperson of the Defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has made a no-case submission before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The former chairperson, through his legal counsel on Wednesday, told the court that he has no case to answer regarding the charges brought against him by the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Maina's legal counsel filed this application shortly after the prosecution witness from the EFCC, Rouqqayah Ibrahim, an investigative officer, concluded her testimony.

After the cross-examination of the witness, the defense counsel told the court that it would like to apply for a no case submission.

The trial Judge, Okon Abang, adjourned the case until Friday, December 10, for the defense counsel to address the court, orally and for the prosecution counsel to respond to the no case submission.

BANK TRANSFERS & DEPOSITS

A transaction from November 19, 2008 indicates a draft transfer to Adbsulrasheed Maina in the sum of N4,489,969.24.

A transaction done on December 15, 2008, also indicates a credit transfer into the account by Customs Immigrations and Prisons (CEPO) for N447,359.52.

Furthermore, the transaction of December 14, 2011 shows a transfer in favor of Nafisatu Yeldu for the sum of N4.8 million.

A transaction dated for December 19, 2011, also indicates a credit into the account from the office of head of service for N4,701,428.

The transaction of January 26, 2012 shows a transfer into the said account from CEPO, Stat 'n' Computer for N1,216,000.

The transaction of July 1, 2013 shows a transfer from Abdullahi Faisal for N1 million.

The transaction of May 2, 2014 is a transfer from Abdullahi Faisal for N34 million and on that same day N33.8 million was transferred to West Waves BDC and the dollar equivalent was handed over to Abdulrasheed Maina. Then on May 6, 2014, there was the same transfer to Maina for N47.5 million into the same account.

The transaction of October 3, 2014 shows a transfer from Abdullahi Faisal for N55,000,000 and on the same date N16,121,310 was transferred to Alnasara BDC. Also, on the same date, another transfer of N15,870,690 to Jieko BDC (Bureau De Change) was made.

Miss Ibrahim added that transactions of Cluster Logistics were all carried out by Abdulrasheed Maina under the alias of Abubakar Mustapha as well as other bank transactions which appear as Nafisatu Aliu, Fatima Abdullahi, and Fatima Aliu.

In conclusion of her testimony, she said that the driver's licenses used to open Mrs Fatima Sama'ila account with UBA for Common Input were not authentic as per the response of FRSC contained in Exhibit E1A. Just like the one used in opening Drew Constructions with Fidelity Bank by Fatima Aliu is also not authentic.

The former chairperson is facing 12 counts of money laundering charges brought against him by the EFCC and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.