Nigeria: Senate Passes N199 Billion FCT 2020 Revised Budget

9 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The budget approval was a sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on FCT.

The Senate, on Wednesday, approved N199.2 billion as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) budget for 2020 fiscal year.

The N199 billion revised budget is about N79 billion lower than the 2020 statutory Appropriation Act figure of N278.4 billion.

The budget approval was a sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate committee on FCT.

The chairperson of the panel, Abubakar Kyari, made the presentation titled: "Harmonized report of the 2020 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Appropriation Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2020."

Of the total budget, N63.6 billion was approved for personnel cost and N55.3 billion for overhead cost.

Mr Kyari informed the Senate that the capital expenditure items were generally reviewed downwards by 50 per cent and is now put at N80.2 billion.

In his presentation, the lawmaker noted that the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the accrued revenue of the FCT Administration compelled the need to expend resources on containment and management as well as intervention to cushion the effect of the harsh economic impact of COVID-19.

The review of the 2020 statutory Appropriation Act of FCT was done to cater for expenditures that were not anticipated when the initial FCT 2020 Statutory Appropriation was passed and the fiscal framework for the revised 2020 statutory appropriation showed actual receipts of January to August, 2020, he said.

"Actual monthly receipts from January to December 2020 would therefore increase proportionately by three months, including the months of October to December 2020.

"The Committees consequently increased the Fiscal Framework in the Statutory Revenue Allocation and Value Added Tax, thus bringing the total expenditure to N199,240,531,350.00 only."

A few senators, who contributed, supported the report of the committee.

The lawmakers, thereafter, resolved into a committee of supply to consider the budget clause-by-clause - after which it was passed.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.