Ethiopia - UN Calls for Independent Monitors in Tigray Conflict

Ingebjørg Kårstad / Norwegian Refugee Council
New arrivals to Um Rakuba camp, which is 70 kilometres from the Ethiopian border inside eastern Sudan. It currently hosts some 10,000 Ethiopian refugees, who have fled fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region over the past month.
9 December 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The UN has called the situation in Tigray "worrying and volatile" amid reports of continued fighting in the region. The Ethiopian government has rejected appeals for outside groups to investigate the conflict.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday called the situation in Tigray "worrying and volatile" amid reports of continued fighting between federal and Tigrayan forces and the ethnic profiling of Tigrayans.

"There is an urgent need for independent monitoring of the human rights situation in the Tigray region, all necessary measures to protect civilians, and accountability for violations," she said.

Ethiopia's government, meanwhile, has insisted it "doesn't need a babysitter."

Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the Ethiopian government's task force in Tigray, told reporters Tuesday evening that Ethiopia would only invite outside groups to assist if it feels it has "failed to investigate."

"Ethiopia is being run by a strong functional government," he said. "It doesn't need a babysitter."

The remarks come after the Ethiopian government said it had shot at and detained UN staffers on Sunday, alleging that they were trying to break through checkpoints and reach an unauthorized area.

Tigray cut off

Ethiopia's military has been engaged in a month-long conflict with forces from the Tigray regional government. Thousands of people, including civilians, are believed to have been killed and at least one large-scale massacre has been documented by a human rights group.

Most communications links in Tigray have been shut down and access to the area is highly restricted, making reports difficult to verify.

Ethiopian forces have captured Tigray's regional capital of Mekele and declared victory, but Tigrayan authorities insist fighting is still ongoing.

"There are a few remnants of the militia or special forces not yet controlled ... kind of hooligans, outlaws," Redwan said.

Calls for aid deliveries

The UN estimates nearly 1 million people have been displaced in the fighting, with most fleeing to neighboring Sudan.

With Tigray largely cut off from the outside world, many of its more than 5 million people are in desperate need of food and medicine. The UN and aid agencies are calling for better access to the region.

"Children, women and men in Tigray have now borne the brunt of this conflict for more than a month without any emergency assistance from outside the region," the Norwegian Refugee Council said. "These people can no longer be made to wait. Aid must not be left at a standstill."

(Reuters, AP)

More on This
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Ethiopia Govt Questions Talk of Tigray Guerrilla War
Tigray War a Threat to Peace in Horn of Africa
Humanitarian Organisations Gain Access to Tigray Refugees
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.