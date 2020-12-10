Nigeria: 38,000 Foreigners Apply for Nigerian Citizenship in 2 Years

10 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Christiana Nwaogu

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore has disclosed that the ministry received over 38,000 applications for the country's citizenship through Public-Private Partnership (PPP), initiative e in the last two years

This is even as he further disclosed that it also treated 45,751 business applications within the period under review.

Belgore said the stride boosted significantly income generated into the federal government coffers by the ministry.

He said: "Through PPP, the Ministry of Interior recorded a total Business applications of 45,751 as well as 38,051 Citizenship applications from September 2018 to October, 2020, leading improvement in income generation for the government by the Ministry.

The PS who called on the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, (OHCSF) to professionalise the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Unit in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government made the call at the 4th quarter 2020 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Units' Consultative Forum (3PUCF) hosted by the ministry.

He said, professionalising the PPP units in all MDAs became necessary considering the infrastructure gap bedevilling the country as well as to ensure continuity, reduce public sector administrative cost, allow for shared risk, reduce the problem of public sector budget constraints and to also provide for easy monitoring of PPP projects across the country.

Represented by the director, Citizenship and Business department of the Ministry, Barr. (Mrs) Moremi Soyinka- Onijala, Belgore said it has become imperative for the government to look beyond its budgetary provisions for infrastructure development and embrace Public-Private Partnership (PPP) options that have been globally recognised as a project delivery process.

He emphasised that in line with recent trends in PPP, his Ministry was able to attract private sector investors for the development of some identified PPP projects in the security sector, especially in the areas of expatriate quota and citizenship automation; processing of non-judgemental Visa applications globally, immigration and borderline management; production of emergency passports and recently.

Others are the expansion and development of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS)'s Shoe and Garment Factories in Aba, Abia state and a leather factory in Janguza, Kano State which he said, off-take and concession agreements are at the verge of being finalised for signing.

He added that the Ministry also has a number of pipeline PPP concept projects under various stages of development, notably in the areas of Staff Housing, Correctional Service Farmland Development, Land Swap projects as well as other PPP concept projects initiated by the Federal Fire Service (FFS) among others.

Dr. Belgore who lauded the support of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in ensuring the projects have value for money and beneficial to all stakeholders, encouraged every member of the forum to take advantage of the knowledge-sharing session and experiences of other MDAs for speedy and successful delivery of PPP projects.

In her remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, urged all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government to be proactive in handling PPP projects and to also ensure focus on projects that would generate high returns on investments, with a view to ploughing back the profits generated to the economy.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.