Nigeria: Rahma Sadau, Maryam Sanda Among Most Popular Nigerians - Google

Popular Kannywood actress, Rahma Sadau, has emerged 4th most popular Nigerians on the internet in 2020.

The actress also came 9th in the category of the most asked about people on Google among the top 10 in Nigeria.

Recently, the actress stirred debate on the internet when she posted pictures of herself in a flowing gown that exposed her back, leading to condemnation from her large northern fan base. A report by Google and published by BBC Hausa service said Maryam Sanda was the 9th of 10 most popular Nigerians.

Maryam was, on January 27, found guilty of stabbing her husband, Bilyamin Bello, to death at their Abuja residence in 2017.

Other most popular people asked in Nigeria this year are: Joe Biden, Rema, Naira Marley, Hushpuppi, Laycon, Kamala Harris, Omah Lay and Kai Havertz.