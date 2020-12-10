Nigeria: Rahma Sadau, Maryam Sanda Among Most Popular Nigerians - Google

10 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Y. Shuaibu

Popular Kannywood actress, Rahma Sadau, has emerged 4th most popular Nigerians on the internet in 2020.

The actress also came 9th in the category of the most asked about people on Google among the top 10 in Nigeria.

Recently, the actress stirred debate on the internet when she posted pictures of herself in a flowing gown that exposed her back, leading to condemnation from her large northern fan base. A report by Google and published by BBC Hausa service said Maryam Sanda was the 9th of 10 most popular Nigerians.

Maryam was, on January 27, found guilty of stabbing her husband, Bilyamin Bello, to death at their Abuja residence in 2017.

Other most popular people asked in Nigeria this year are: Joe Biden, Rema, Naira Marley, Hushpuppi, Laycon, Kamala Harris, Omah Lay and Kai Havertz.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.