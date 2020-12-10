South Africa: One Final Round of Rousing Song! - Idols SA

It's Mr Music vs Zama in the Idols SA finale!

On Sunday, we'll be crowning our season 16 winner, but Mr Music and Zama will still showcase their talents on these tunes!

First up, our Top 10 will all be back, in unison, to perform 'Warrior' by Paloma Faith, a big song about 'fighting on'.

Expect something in the vein of the season 16 music video: collaborative and electrifying.

Then there'll be a very special duet between our two finalists, Mr Music and Zama: 'Letting Go' by late Idol Thami Shobede and Brenda Mtambo. It's a gorgeous ballad made even more poignant by the circumstances that followed its release.

Expect tears and triumph – we suspect our two finalists will make damn fine duet partners.

The other two performances are reprises of some of the season's greatest hits. First up, their performances with the Mzansi Gay Choir.

Both were immaculate – somehow camp and moving – first time 'round in a show dubbed by many on social media as 'Showstopper 2.0'. Expect fireworks and finely-honed vocals!

We end with another reprise, this one more recent: their massive and moving new Kalawa singles! Only the winner will perform their song – a suitable moment to sign out on!

Performed last week, both numbers brought the house down and immediately burst into the iTunes Top 10!

There were hopes Kalawa would be the perfect home for the Idols – it turns out this optimism was NOT misplaced!