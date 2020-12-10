Liberia: 'Huge Turn Out' As Liberians Elect 15 Senators

Liberians Tuesday, December 8, 2020, turned out in their numbers to elect 15 senators and two representatives in the long awaited special senatorial and by-elections.

Polling places across the country were as early as 5 am packed with anxious voters ahead of the commencement of voting by 8 am.

Our reporters and correspondents who visited several polling places across the country said voting began on time at most of the polling places.

They also said the process to a large extent was peaceful as voters stood in long queues patiently waiting to cast their votes. Staffers of the National Elections Commission (NEC) were seen helping voters to identify their rightful queues.

Fifteen seats in the Liberian Senate are up for contest of which 14 incumbent senators are seeking re-election, while Senator Alphonso Gaye of Grand Gedeh County decided not to seek re-election.

In Montserrado County, the race is between the candidate of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Rep. Thomas P. Fallah and incumbent Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), who his supporters refer to as 'the light.'

Political pundits are predicting that any party that will win the senatorial election in Montserrado County stands a better chance of winning the presidential election in 2023.

Montserrado County accounts for the highest number of registered voters, followed by Nimba, Bong, Lofa, Grand Bassa and Margibi Counties respectively.

The two representative slots contested for were made vacant due to the deaths of Rep. Munah Pelham-Youngblood of Montserrado County District #9 and Rep. J. Nagbe Sloh of Sinoe County.

Meanwhile, the NEC has condemned the December 5, 2020, electoral violence in Grand Cape Mount County which resulted to damages of personal properties of Liberians and joins other well-meaning people of Cape Mount County, national stakeholders and the international community in demanding a full investigation into the incidence of violence in that part of the country.

NEC reminds all political parties to adhere to their commitments to non-violence contained in the recently signed political parties' code of conduct to ensure a peaceful electoral process pre, during and post 8 December 2020 Special senatorial elections, constitutional referendum and two representatives by-elections.