Liberia Recalls Overall Peaceful Midterm Elections As Official Results Expected

Monrovia — An immaculate voting process, witnessed by observes of participating political parties, Civil Society Organizations and keenly by international partners, marks yet another hallmark of tolerance in the democratic credentials of Africa's oldest independent republic (Liberia).

The December 8, midterm senatorial elections as well as Representative by-elections coupled with a constitutional referendum, may not be the nation's first tedious electioneering process, but an event that denotes a resounding affirmation of Liberians to sustain the nation's peace via a democratic conduit.

Simmering unofficial results, however, may now be telling "a tale of fortune" for some aspirants, conversely so, the electorates have done their part of the bargain of the social contract - in days to come the memories of the 8, December polls will only be relevant if those elected reciprocate adequately as per their mandates while any contrary turn will only be a redux of old retentions.

As per official assessment and analysis coupled with reports from observers, the midterm-polls was wholly a peaceful one and was conducted under an ambiance of serenity much to the dismay of skeptics and proponents of radicalism.

Liberian from diverse backgrounds and all walks of life have long struggled to build a society where democracy and the rule of law will continue to be the order of the day contrary to a nation that they once cultivated in the past where anarchy and uninterrupted periods of disruption ruled the nation.

Cognizant of upholding the rule-of-law and maintaining Liberia's peace and security, President Weah on the eve of the midterm senatorial elections and constitutional referendum, rallied Liberians to tolerate and respect the rights of their fellow countrymen believing that the right to exercise democratic franchise by all citizens should not be abated.

In direct criticism and expression of discontent to a pre-electoral violence which occurred in Dambala Grand Cape Mount County, the Liberian leader said "violence has no place in Liberia which had suffered long years of human, infrastructural and economic devastation in the past."

"I have therefore instructed the national security to take all necessary measures so that each and every voter is protected during voting. I ask all political leaders to also use their platforms and influence to admonish supporters to refrain from provocation which leads to violence at the polls," President Weah asserted.

He added: "Liberia is the only country we have. We must not destroy [our] country for the sake of promoting our political interests. Let us use the ballot and not violence, to choose our leaders. We'll remain one nation, one people, one glorious land of liberty by God's command."

The dividend of the caveat sounded by President Weah is now being enjoyed not only because he is a leader of the majority, but because of his constant stride to ensure that Liberia's peace is maintained even while he was still in pursuit of his soccer career. He also elevated the nation's flag through his longstanding commitment to humanitarian activities when he became UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador on April 7, 1997.

LINA/WSG