Liberia: Sheikh Kouyateh congratulates Dillon

Montserrado County Independent Senatorial Candidate Sheikh Al-Mustapha Kouyateh has congratulated incumbent Senator Abraham Darius Dillon for his strong lead in the special senatorial election held Tuesday, 8 December.

Though the National Elections Commission has neither released official results of the poll nor declared a winner, Sheikh Kouyate conceded defeat and subsequently congratulated Dillon on social media.

"We had a great fight and we won collectively, won as Liberia is the winner", he posted on Wednesday.

Kouyate said he went into the senatorial race with a strong conviction he would had won as the next Senator of Montserrado County, but noted, the voice of the people is the voice of God.

He said Senator Dillon has sponged the confidence of the people of Montserrado County.

Sheikh Kouyate then thanked his supporters, saying, "As we climax these elections, I pray that we efface our differences, by writing a new page where, love, peace and unity can be read by all."

He had campaigned on the promise of empowerment for the people of Montserrado, especially the youth, noting that 60 percent of Liberians are young people and they need to be empowered.

He also pointed that Liberia is poor because of poor management and lack of accountability.

Preliminarily, incumbent Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has taken early lead in Montserrado County, topping most of the polling centers including the Keneja High school in Paynesville where President George Weah and First Lady Clar Weah voted.

Senator Dillon didn't perform well in District#16 but top in District#8 where incumbent Rep. Acarous Gray of the CDC is the current lawmaker.

While awaiting NEC results, some members from both the ruling party and the opposition have taken on the social to congratulate the incumbent Senator.